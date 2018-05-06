Healing animals and humans through conservation
The Judith A Bassett Canid Education and Conservation Center is a not for profit organization (501c3 charity) located in Santa Ysabel, CA.
It has been said that dogs are man's best friend. This is a sentiment that anyone who has ever shared their life with one of these lovable canids would certainly agree. My husband and I have spent all our lives around these remarkable animals. The creation of the JAB Canid Education and Conservation Center is our way to try to give back to these animals some of the love they have given us. The center is dedicated specifically to canids. The canid family consists of both wolf/dog like animals (Canines) and fox like animals (Vulpines). The center is home to the famous Russian domesticated foxes and is focusing on the rescue and conservation of Primitive Dogs (New Guinea Singing Dogs, Carolina Dogs, etc). We partner with canine shelters, rescues, and animal assisted therapy organizations, as well as experts in genetics and canine cognition.
It is the only center that has primitive dogs (like the NGSD) and the Russian domesticated foxes – two animals that are key to understanding how animals have become domesticated. This research is offering new insights into human social disorders.
Evidence Based Animal Assisted Therapy Programs. We will utilize different types of canids to provide programs to individuals with conditions where healing with animals has been shown to improve a disease state or condition. Many of these animals will be rescued from shelters, through our collaborations with these organizations, which will give them an opportunity to help themselves by helping people.
Interactive Educational Events with our Ambassador animals. We have Ambassadors that can be held and touched. This will allow the public to have interactions with some very unique Canids and obtain a better understanding of them. Through interaction comes understanding, through understanding comes appreciation, and through appreciation comes conservation.
We will strive to offer unique solutions to aid in the conservation and the promotion of the general welfare of all canids. By utilizing the latest research from academia combined with novel approaches found in the business world, we hope to change many of the paradigms that currently do not fully address many of the problems faced by canids.
·
Latest News!
FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE - GRAND OPENING FUNDRAISER!!!
OCT 5-6, 2019
Please join the JABCECC and their canid Ambassadors for the Grand Opening of their new Center located in Santa Ysabel, CA!!
Saturday and Sunday (Oct 5-6) Open House Schedule
(ADULTS/KIDS: $40/$15) Live music and food from Julian Beer Company/beverages included
9:30: Grand opening ribbon cutting and mural unveiling (sat only)
10:30-11:45 & 2:30-3:30: Micro-photoshoots with ambassador wolves and foxes (add-on fee $50 per session)
12:00-12:30: Educational Presentation: The New Guinea Singing Dogs
1:30-2:00: Educational Presentation: The Red Fox (The Belyaev Foxes)
3:00-3:30: Educational Presentation: The Grey Wolf
11:30-12:30 & 2-3: Kid’s Corner: Crafts. Come Get Crafty with Us!
All day: Educational Scavenger Hunt.
THE GALA: Oct 6: 4:30-8pm (18 and older event)
General Admission: $80 per person
A gourmet culinary experience by Chef Jeremy Manley from Jeremy’s on the Hill with 2 Signature alcoholic drink coupons included, Silent Auction, Live music, Ambassador Primitive dogs, the famous Belyaev foxes, US foxes, wolves
VIP ACCESS Includes: $135 per person
Everything included in General Admission Plus: Lake view seating, Special parking access, VIP early access: 3:30-4:30 with Photo opportunity with a fox or wolf Ambassador, Swag bag
Purchase tickets: www.jabcecc.org/ from-russia-with-love-the-grand-opening-fundrasier
Check out the latest piece featuring the center from Maren Hunsberger!
JABCECC Ambassadors featured in children’s books
WAYS TO GIVE BACK
Amazon Smile:
We are now listed as a charity on AmazonSmile. Just order through https://smile.amazon.com/ and select Judith A Bassett Canid Education and Conservation Center as your charity. Amazon donates directly to us and it does not cost you ANYTHING!!!
VIRTUAL DONATIONS!!
We have gone VIRTUAL! Thank you #CoinUp for allowing our donors to effortlessly donate to
our very important cause! This is the future of giving! Download the Coin Up app, choose
JABCECC, enter your credit or debit card and the app will virtually
round up purchases made & send the spare change to JABCECC. It's free
to download & has been designed for incremental charitable donations on a monthly basis,
download now and help us make major social impact! http://apple.co/2cDiGmR
Encounters
Educating the public about world-wide conservation efforts to protect various species of canids. Through our Ambassador animal program, expose people to their unique place in our ecosystem. Learn more about our encounters